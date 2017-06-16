Bus drivers could see paychecks grow | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: June 14, 2017 at 12:26 pm

The Colleton County School District’s (CCSD) 2017-2018 fiscal year budget will put a tool in place to try and ease the district’s continual problem in keeping and retaining bus drivers.

That tool is money. The final version of the budget submitted to the school board would provide more money to increase the hourly wage for the district’s bus drivers.

The new budget would put an additional $345,063 in the bus driver salary account, moving the total allocation from $1,281,349 in the 2016-2017 fiscal year to $1,626,412 in the 2017-2018 fiscal year.

The calendar year began with South Carolina School Superintendent Molly Spearman calling on the state legislature to increase the amount of state funds distributed to school districts to pay bus drivers because finding and retaining bus drivers was a problem state-wide.

Spearman’s efforts were unsuccessful — the state contribution to bus driver wages was unchanged at $1,007,457.

The Colleton school district, according to information provided by district officials, has over 70 bus drivers on staff.

The bulk of those drivers are in two longevity categories. Eighteen of the bus drivers have less than one full year of driving experience. Fourteen drivers have 24 or more years behind the wheel of the county’s school buses.

In an effort to attract new drivers and hold on to the newly hired, the school district would increase the pay for those with less than one year experience from $10 an hour to $13.50. The state pays $7.70 per hour of those driver salaries.

The proposed bus driver salary schedule creates a new pay rate for those with 24 or more years with the school district.

In previous years, 23 years experience was the top of the salary schedule. They were paid $16 an hour. Under the new salary schedule, the lone driver with 23 years experience would receive $17.33 an hour.

Drivers with 24 years experience would be paid $17.50 an hour.

The state’s portion of the hourly wage cost tops out at 22 years experience at $11.32 an hour.

Most of the other bus drivers have between one and four years experience, 23 drivers fit within that time span.

A driver with one year of experience will be paid $13.67, up from $10.21. A driver with four years experience will be paid $14.17, up from $10.85.

The salary schedule for the bus drivers with between 5-22 years experience gradually increases.

Bus drivers for the school system work an average of six hours a day.

School officials and board members have faced dealing with a shortage of bus drivers for years. Much of the turnover in bus drivers for Colleton County had been caused by the fact that new drivers, after working with the county school district to obtain their commercial driver licenses, are lured away by neighboring school districts paying a higher wage.