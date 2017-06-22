Bike Law Regional Crit Championship held downtown | Sports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: June 21, 2017 at 1:39 pm

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

Photos by JIM KILLIAN

Downtown Walterboro played host Saturday June 17 to the Bike Law CCA Regional Criterium Championship on The Front Porch of the Lowcountry. Despite brief rain showers, the race went off without a hitch.

“The CCA Regional Criterium Championship in Walterboro brought over 100 registered cyclists to Walterboro along with event staff and spectators. We had racers from N.C., S.C. and even Georgia, and many stayed in our hotels, ate in our restaurants and shopped in our stores,” said Walterboro Tourism Director Michelle Strickland. “What a great opportunity to bring a crowd to Walterboro that otherwise would not have a reason to visit, and show off our charming city! The response from the event staff was overwhelming praise for our police department, city staff and Fire-Rescue for their hard work to make this event a success. By building these relationships, the city is putting itself in a great position to host future events and bring more tourist dollars into the local economy.”

The top-three finishers in each division were as follows:

Men Cat 3: 1 – Hao Sun, North Carolina State University at Raleigh; 2 – Jules Van Kempen, Tri-Cyclists BRC; 3 – Alexander Bender, Hilton Head Cycling Robson Forensic.

Men Cat 4: 1 – Will Bradley; 2 – Thomas Howser, Southeast Velo Racing; 3 – Gionvanni Vasti, Dornier Racing.

Men Cat 5: 1 – Daniel Thode; 2 – Patrick Young; 3 – John Broom, Catawba Velo.

Men Pro/1/2: 1 – Kyle Knott, Levine Law Group Elite Cycling Team; 2 – Dylan Lawson, Cyclus Sports; 3 – Alex Jerome

Men 1-18 Juniors: 1 – Jules Van Kempen, Tri-Cyclists BRC; 2 – Gionvanni Vasta, Dornier Racing; 3 – Holden McCullough.

Men 35-44 Masters: 1 – Matthew Tebbetts, Crosstown Velo; 2 – Gregory Thompson, Carolina Cycling Team; 3 – Ryan Robinson, CCT Racing.

Men 45-54 Masters: 1 – Gene Fowler, The Trappe Door Cycling Team; 2 – Corey McCracken; 3 – Stephen Guidry.

Men 55-64 Masters: 1 – Stephen Sperry, The Trappe Door Cycling Team; 2 – Glenn Sandefur, Hilton Head Cycling/Robson Forensic; 3 – Tim Borsetti, Cycles 54.

Men 65 + Masters: 1 – Robert Minnicks, Hilton Head Cycling, Inc.

Men 8-14 Juniors: 1 – Philip Ford, Slippery Sasquatch Racing; 2 – Lance Thode; 3 – Gracelynn Thode.

Women 4/5: 1 – Madeline Marbury; 2 – Dakota Topp; 3 – Maria Carmo, Sorella Cycling.