Barr-Williams exchange vows | Congrats Colleton | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: June 14, 2017 at 12:46 pm

Crystal Lynn Barr and Justin Christopher Williams were married on March 25 at Edgewood Baptist Church in Walterboro.

Following the wedding the reception was held at The Colleton Museum and Farmers Market.

The bride is employed by the Medical University of South Carolina in the Pediatric Cardiology Step-down Unit. She is the daughter of Donny and Tammy Barr of Cottageville.

The groom is employed by Custom Fabrication in Round O. He is the son of Chris and Cindy Williams of Walterboro.

The couple will reside in Walterboro.