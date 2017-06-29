Argument leads to gunfire | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: June 28, 2017 at 11:49 am

An exchange of words quickly became an exchange of gunfire in a small parking lot on Smyly Road in Ruffin on June 24.

Calls to Colleton County Emergency Dispatch reported shots fired June 24 at approximately 11:30 p.m. One caller reported hearing multiple gunshots.

Colleton County Sheriff’s Office deputies arriving on the scene found Herbert Brown, 54, in the parking lot.

Brown told deputies he had been in the parking lot when a man he has known for two decades came from behind a small club and began shouting at him, reportedly about his contacting law enforcement in connection with an earlier incident, also a shots-fired call received on June 24 at 9:28 p.m.

After the victim reportedly named his attacker, investigators began the search for Kelvin Gantt, 29, of 475 Quarters Drive in Ruffin.

On June 26 at approximately 3:30 p.m., they caught up with Gantt in a room at the Southern Inn at 1630 Bells Highway in Walterboro.

He was arrested on charge of attempted murder and possession of a weapon in the commission of a violent crime.

A June 27 appearance before a Colleton County magistrate resulted in Gantt being denied bond on the attempted murder charge and having bond on the weapons charge set at $10,000.

Deputies sent to the area on the first call were told by people in the area that they had heard the shots but had not seen the shooters. A search of the area reportedly found 10 shell casings from a 9mm handgun in the 600 block of Smyly Road and 10 shell casings from a .40 caliber weapon near the intersection of Smyly Road and Cricket Lane.

The verbal argument several hours later escalated when both men allegedly pulled handguns and began shooting at each other, reportedly from a distance of approximately five feet.

Brown said he fired two shots while attempting to dodge bullets. He told deputies he failed to avoid the second round and it struck him in the left side.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue paramedics treated Brown for a single gunshot wound to the upper abdomen and placed him in an ambulance. Two additional paramedics were assigned to the ambulance to continue treating the man as he was rushed to the helipad at Colleton Medical Center.

Once at the medical center, Brown was placed in a medical emergency helicopter and flowed to the Trauma Center of Trident Medical Center in North Charleston.