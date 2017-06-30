Another gang member to face prison time | Court | The Press and Standard

A Walterboro man will spend at least 10 years in a federal prison for his role in the criminal activities of a Walterboro-based street gang.

Devin Brown, aka “Deno Badazz,” 23, of Walterboro was convicted of violent crime in aid of racketeering activity and discharge of a firearm during, and in relation to, a crime of violence as a result of his involvement in the April 7, 2015, attempted murder of individuals believed to be rival gang members.

Brown faces a minimum mandatory term of 10 years in prison on the firearms charge. Sentencing will be at a later date.

According to evidence presented at trial, the defendant was a member of the Wildboys, a violent street gang from the Green Pond area. Trial evidence showed that beginning as early as 2012, Wildboys gang members engaged in racketeering activity, including an April 9, 2012, robbery in Walterboro, and a March 18, 2015, attempted murder in Summerville.

Evidence presented at trial also showed that Brown, along with two other members of the Wildboys, committed racketeering acts, including the April 7, 2015 shooting at the home of a rival gang member in the Dooley Hill area of Walterboro.

On that date, Brown and two other members of the Wildboys drove past the home of rival gang members and used assault-type firearms to shoot into the home. An innocent bystander inside the home was shot and injured.

Four individuals previously pleaded guilty to violent crime in aid of racketeering related to their involvement in the Wildboys gang.

On June 2, 2017, U.S. District Judge Richard M. Gergel of the District of South Carolina sentenced Wildboys members and associates Kelvin Mitchell, Damien Robinson, and Brian Manigo for their roles in gang-related racketeering activities. Sentencing is pending for Wildboys member Joshua Manigault.

The case was investigated by the ATF, Charleston, in partnership with the Walterboro Police Department; Colleton County Sheriff’s Office; Charleston County Sheriff’s Office; Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office; Summerville Police Department; Fourteenth Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office; First Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office; S.C. Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services; and the S.C. Law Enforcement Division.

The case was prosecuted by Trial Attorney Leshia Lee-Dixon of the Criminal Division’s Organized Crime and Gang Section, and Tameaka A. Legette, special assistant U.S. attorney from the Fourteenth Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office.