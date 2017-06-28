Angels eliminated from District X-Play | Sports | The Press and Standard

By CINDY CROSBY

Colleton County was eliminated from the Dixie Angels X-Play District Tournament after forcing a decision game against Bluffton in a best-of-three series Saturday June 24 at the ACE Basin Sports Complex.

The Angels were run-ruled by Bluffton, 15-2, in five innings during game one played Friday June 23. Game two of the series was played on Saturday morning, during which Colleton County hit its way into the win column, with an 11-7 final score, forcing a decision game. The Angels then faced Bluffton’s best pitching, and was run-ruled, 18-3, in three innings.

In game one, Savannah Thurston started in the circle for the Angels and pitched three innings, and then re-entered the game in the fifth. Lanashia Sanders pitched one complete inning of relief and Addison Crosby faced several batters in the fifth.

Briana Ohmer and Bailey Johnson provided the Angels only runs in game one after each came away with singles. Madison Miller and Addison Crosby also had singles for Colleton County.

Thurston started game two in the circle and lasted four innings, before being relieved by Sanders for the final inning. Ohmer had three hits in the game to lead the offensive effort for Colleton County.

In the decision game, Thurston took the loss for the Angels in three innings of work. Xiomara Oxner scored twice in the game and Shaterian Kelly once.

“These girls worked, practiced and played hard,” said Coach Kevin Crosby. “They are a bunch of talented young ladies. They showed heart and fought a tough and talented team like champs.”

The Angels were coached by Crosby, Kenny Thurston and Tangie Ohmer.