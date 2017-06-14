All-Star Minors will travel to Hilton Head for District 8 Tourney | Sports | The Press and Standard

By CINDY CROSBY

Colleton County Parks and Recreation Minors All-Star team will travel to Hilton Head on June 23-28 for competition in the District 8AAA Tournament. Competing along with Colleton County for the chance to advance will be Allendale, Beaufort County, Bluffton, Hampton, Hilton Head and Jasper-Ridgeland. As of press time, the brackets for the tournament had not been drawn.

Serving as head coach this season is Mike Phillips, who went undefeated this spring with his regular season team. Phillips has been coaching for over six years in the recreation league and five years as the head coach of the Lowcountry Renegades, a local travel team.

“It is an honor to be selected as the Minors’ head coach and to represent Colleton County with this fine group of young men,” said Phillips.

According to Coach Phillips, the first week of practice for the Minors went well.

“We worked a lot on fundamentals last week,” said Phillips. “We also spent time with our starting pitchers. We have a strong team this season and have a real shot at making state.”

Handling the pitching duty for the Minors will be a host of players including Xavier Oxner, Britton Phillips, Landon Carpenter, Bryce Kinard and Tanner Caldwell.

“Our strength will be our pitching,” said Phillips. “We have pitchers in the rotation that have thrown shutouts this season. Any wins against us during All-Stars, will have to be earned — our boys will make them earn them.”

As for offense, Phillips seemed confident saying only, “We have boys that are hitting the ball hard this season.”

The Colleton County Dixie Minors Roster includes: Britton Phillips, RJ Adams, Landon Carpenter, Xavier Oxner, Devin Miller, Ethan Driggers, Bryce Kinard, Colin Heirs, Braden Heirs, Daveon Varner, Wylan Sheffield and Tanner Caldwell.

Assisting Phillips during All-Stars will be Coach Bill Kinard and Coach Timmy Carpenter.