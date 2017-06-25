About People | Congrats Colleton | The Press and Standard

Students graduate Coastal Carolina

The following students were among an estimated 1,145 candidates for graduation at Coastal Carolina University in Conway on May 5-6:

• Terranda Green of Smoaks, B.A. in sociology;

• Brittany Griffin of Walterboro, B.S. in psychology, magna cum laude.

Crosby inducted into national honor society

Teagan Shaina Crosby of Walterboro was inducted into Psi Beta, the national psychology honor society for students at two-year colleges. Membership requires an overall grade point average of 3.25, completion of 12 academic hours with a B average in psychology 101 and/or 201, and a high standard of personal behavior and integrity.

Crosby was also inducted into Phi Theta Kappa, the national scholastic honor society for students at two-year colleges. Membership requires a 3.5 or higher GPA with a minimum of 16 academic hours, as well as good moral and citizenship qualities.

Crosby is a student at Spartanburg Methodist College.

Three graduate

from The Citadel

Three Colleton County students received degrees from The Citadel in Charleston on May 6. They are:

• Steven Murdaugh of Walterboro, bachelor’s degree in criminal justice;

• Jackson Riley of Walterboro, bachelor’s degree in criminal justice;

• Joshua Hamilton of Cottageville, bachelor’s degree in exercise science.

Burttram

on dean’s list

Olivia Burttram of Walterboro has been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Newberry College in Newberry.

The list requires a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 for the semester.

Chisolm named

to dean’s list

Kwaza M. Chisolm of Walterboro has been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Spartanburg Methodist College, where she is a freshman.

The list requires a 3.4 grade point average.

Crosby on

president’s list

Teagan Shaina Crosby of Walterboro has been named to the president’s list for the spring semester at Spartanburg Methodist College, where she is a sophomore.

The list requires a grade point average of 3.8 or higher.

Two named

to president’s list

Two local students have been named to the president’s list for the spring semester at Coastal Carolina University in Conway.

Brittany Griffin is a psychology major from Walterboro.

Danielle Tapnikas of Edisto Island is an exercise and sport science major.

The list requires a 4.0 grade point average for full-time students.

Local students get degrees at Clemson

The following Colleton County residents received degrees from Clemson University during May commencement:

• Garrett Joseph Hall of Smoaks, master of science in mechanical engineering;

• Kimberly Renee Lyons of Smoaks, doctorate in civil engineering;

• Brandon M. Avant of Walterboro, B.S. in agricultural mechanization and business;

• Mary H. Brown of Walterboro, B.S. in health science;

• Alondra DeSantiago of Walterboro, B.S. in health science;

• Jonathan Keith Rizer of Walterboro, B.S. in forest resource management.

On dean’s list at USC Upstate

Elizabeth Harrison of Walterboro and Starrcree Mixon of Yemassee have been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at the University of S.C. Upstate in Spartanburg.

To be named to the list, freshmen must earn a 3.25 or higher and upperclassmen a 3.5 or higher for a minimum of 12 course hours.

Shark named

to dean’s list

Charles Shark of Walterboro has been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Coastal Carolina University in Conway, where he is a communications major.

The list requires a 3.25 grade point average for freshmen and a 3.5 for upperclassmen who are enrolled full-time.

Two graduate

from Wofford

Two Colleton students received degrees from Wofford College on May 21.

Meagan Elise Burns of Walterboro received her B.A. degree in English with a minor in studio art, graduating cum laude.

Mary Charlotte McAlhany of Edisto Island received her B.S. degree in psychology.

Both were named to the dean’s list for the spring semester.

Three on honors list

Anne A. Bonds, Miranda P. Saunders and Trevor S. Stephens were all named to the honors list for the spring semester at The College of Charleston.

On honors list

at OC Tech

The following Colleton County students were named to the honors list for the spring semester at Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College:

• Adam Martin of Lodge, president’s list, full-time;

• Horizan Morrison of Round O, Gypsy Chamblin of Walterboro and Khaseem Robinson of Walterboro, president’s list, part-time;

• Jessica Carroll of Islandton, Meagan Murray of Ruffin and Terry Hampleton and Monica Harrison, both of Walterboro, dean’s list, full-time;

• David Crabb of Cottageville, Kimberly Chamblin of Ruffin, Keonna Clayton of Smoaks and Lindsey Williams of Walterboro, dean’s list, part-time.