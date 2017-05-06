Zeta chapter inducts new members | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: May 3, 2017 at 11:30 am

Zeta chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International recently inducted Vicki Brown, Pharen Crosby, and Allyson Griffin into membership. Beverly Pournelle was installed as president and Martha Johnson as vice president for 2017-2018. Membership in this honorary society of key women educators is by invitation only. The Society has chapters in the U.S. and sixteen other countries. The organization supports not only local educational efforts but also those in Haiti and other countries. Zeta gives a grant-in-aid of $1000 each year to a graduating senior who plans to pursue a career in education. The recipient this year is Owen Bridge, a senior at CCHS, who plans to teach and coach. Above are inductees Vicki Brown, Pharen Crosby and Allyson Griffin. Below are Beverly Pournelle, president, and Martha Johnson, vice president.