Zell Mitchell | Obituaries | The Press and Standard

by Myiah Blakeney | May 1, 2017 10:50 am
Last Updated: May 2, 2017 at 10:55 am
ZELL MITCHELL
WALTERBORO—Mrs. Zell Mitchell, 89 of 710 Chaplin Street, Walterboro, SC died Saturday, April 29, 2017 at Colleton Medical Center in Walterboro, SC. Visitation will be held from 5-7:00 pm Thursday, March 4, 2017 at Allen Funeral Home Chapel in Walterboro, SC. Funeral services will be held 1:00 pm Friday, March 5, 2017 at Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Walterboro, SC. Allen Funeral Home of Walterboro in charge.
