Zell Mitchell | Obituaries | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: May 2, 2017 at 10:55 am

ZELL MITCHELL

Care of Allen Funeral Home

WALTERBORO—Mrs. Zell Mitchell, 89 of 710 Chaplin Street, Walterboro, SC died Saturday, April 29, 2017 at Colleton Medical Center in Walterboro, SC. Visitation will be held from 5-7:00 pm Thursday, March 4, 2017 at Allen Funeral Home Chapel in Walterboro, SC. Funeral services will be held 1:00 pm Friday, March 5, 2017 at Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Walterboro, SC. Allen Funeral Home of Walterboro in charge.

The PRESS AND STANDARD 5-4-17