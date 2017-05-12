Youth groups have party at St. Jude’s | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: May 11, 2017 at 8:58 am

The youth group at St. Jude’s Church invited other area youth groups for food and fun at the church last weekend. The group plans to hold the event on a regular basis. Pastor Eric Campbell of Word for Life Church brought his youth group to the party. For information call the church, 843-549-1050