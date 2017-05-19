Youngsters receive First Communion at St. Anthony’s | News | The Press and Standard

Receiving First Communion at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church on April 7 were Ruby Morales, Jimena Cadena, Daniel Cadena, Joseph Arkin, Emma Marin, Emmanuel Tavera Servin, Perla Morales, Carlos Soto, Abigail Hernandez Reyes , Jasmin Soto, Jasmin Hernandez Reyes , Esmerelda Morales, Matthew Smith, Azucena Llamas, Jorge Garcia, Jacob Bucio, Lou Carrillo, Evan Pendarvis, Manuel Gonzalez and Gerardo Rodriguez. Traditions of celebration surrounding First Communion usually include large family gatherings and parties to celebrate the event. Girls often wear fancy dresses and a veil attached to a wreath of flowers or hair ornament. Boys may wear a suit, or tuxedo, or their Sunday best, or national dress.For Catholics, Holy Communion is the third of seven sacraments received. It occurs only after receiving Baptism, and once the person has reached the age of reason (usually, around the second grade.)