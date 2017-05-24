WSC Warriors finish runner-up in Publix Palmetto Cup | Sports | The Press and Standard

By CINDY CROSBY

The Walterboro Soccer Club (WSC) U9 Warriors recently completed the spring season, finishing third in the S.C. Youth Soccer Coastal League Division. The Warriors finished with an overall record of 12-11-1. Emerson Melgar led the team in goals and finished in the No. 1 spot in the league, scoring 33 goals on the season. Michael Witkin recorded seven goals and Noah Wiggins had four during the season.

“We finished in third place in the league, which is the result of our team still being new playing with each other,” said Coach Lawrence Wiggins. “When Kyle Coker and I began working with this team, we didn’t cut them any slack. Me personally, I always tell them that we are a family and we win together, and we lose together, and remind them that they are responsible for looking out for each other on the and off the field.

“We lost our first game 10-2, after which we went on a winning streak, only to lose two more games along with a tie. Our last loss was at home when we allowed a team to come back and win. We also were winning against a team 5-1 and that game finished in a tie. This was part of the growth process of these boys,” Wiggins said.

The U9 Warriors recently competed in the 2017 Publix Palmetto Academy Cup, where they finished second in the round-robin format, going 3-1-1. The Warriors scored 11 goals and allowed 10 across four games in their first tournament.

“We lost 4-2 to a home team in our last game on the second day,” said Wiggins. “This was our second game of the day and their first. The boys responded to the adversity and showed they wanted it badly. We made some young team mistakes against a really good team, in part, because they were tired from a weekend of playing.”

“We have seen growth that has quite frankly stunned us with some of the players,” said Wiggins. “We are holding tryouts on May 23-25 and will be training throughout the summer.”

The Boys Academy Tryouts for fall 2017 will be May 23-25 from 6-7:30 p.m. for birth years 2006-2009.

For more information, contact Lawrence Wiggins at 803-295-8253 or Kyle Coker at 843-909-1663.