WSC U9 and U10 girls runner-up in Palmetto Academy Cup | Sports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: May 24, 2017 at 2:12 pm

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

Walterboro Soccer Club’s girls Academy Teams recently competed in South Carolina Youth Soccer Association’s (SCYSA) Kohl’s American/Publix Palmetto Academy Cup held in Columbia May 6-7.

The U9 girls’ team finished as the tournament’s runner-up, dropping a heartbreaker 2-1 in the final game against S.C. United FC from Columbia. The highlight of the tournament came in a 3-1 victory against the Augusta Arsenal to clinch a spot in the championship game.

The U10 team had a record-setting first day, scoring 18 goals in two matches, while only surrendering one. They advanced to the finals, where they dropped the championship match to Beach United from North Myrtle Beach.

Both teams are coached by Frank Prentiss, assisted by Kevin Sorenson and Cody Prentiss. Prentiss, a St. George resident, started the team a year ago and is a high-level certified coach who also coaches on the high school level.

“I started the team to give local girls a chance to have professional training in our area,” said Prentiss.