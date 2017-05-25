Woman arrested in connection with Ruffin murders | News | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | May 25, 2017 9:53 pm
Colleton County Sheriff’s Office investigators are arranging for a
Walterboro woman to returned from Aiken County to face five charges in
connection with the murder of three members of a Ruffin family on the
afternoon of May 16.
Thursday, La Shay Jaire Aiken, 19, of 203 Gerideau St. in Walterboro
was taken into custody by members of the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office
and agents of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Department on three
counts of accessory after the fact for murder, attempted armed robbery
and first-degree burglary.
The charges stem from Aiken’s alleged role in the homicides of
Phillip Miller, 46, Lori Miller, 52, and Vincent Miller, 13, who were
shot to death at their home at 21785 Lowcountry Highway in Ruffin.
comments » 2
Comment by Average Walterboro Citizen
May 25, 2017 at 10:07 pm
Maybe we need more prayer
Comment by larry devant
May 25, 2017 at 11:29 pm
F*** that its time to move
