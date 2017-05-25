Woman arrested in connection with Ruffin murders | News | The Press and Standard

Colleton County Sheriff’s Office investigators are arranging for a

Walterboro woman to returned from Aiken County to face five charges in

connection with the murder of three members of a Ruffin family on the

afternoon of .

La Shay Jaire Aiken, 19, of 203 Gerideau St. in Walterboro

was taken into custody by members of the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office

and agents of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Department on three

counts of accessory after the fact for murder, attempted armed robbery

and first-degree burglary.

The charges stem from Aiken’s alleged role in the homicides of

Phillip Miller, 46, Lori Miller, 52, and Vincent Miller, 13, who were

shot to death at their home at 21785 Lowcountry Highway in Ruffin.