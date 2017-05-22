Wayne Lucas Guilford | Obituaries | The Press and Standard
by Myiah Blakeney | May 22, 2017 10:03 am
Last Updated: May 24, 2017 at 10:04 am
WAYNE LUCAS GUILFORD
Care of Hatcher’s Funeral Home
Wayne Lucas Guilford, son of the late Ernest and Mary (Dewitt) Guilford,
passed away peacefully at home with his wife and two daughters on
May 12. Wayne, a Walterboro, SC native, was maintenance manager at
Stevens Creek Commons for more than 30 years. He spent many years
on Clarks Hill Lake fishing and camping with family. He also loved
time at Edisto Beach, Clemson sports, summertime baseball and fall
football, auto and boat racing, especially the NHRA, and motorcycle
riding with his SCC buddies. However, there was little more he loved
than spending time with “his girls” and “his boys”.
He leaves behind his wife of nearly 40 years, Kay; children Michele
Guilford, Crystal (Danny) Williams, Daniel Russell; grandchildren
Trevor, Jason, Kelcie, Dawson and Camie; great grandson Eli; daughterin-
law Shana Russell; in-laws the late Bert and the late Madeleine
Boatwright; siblings the late Winston (Beth) Guilford, the late Elmer
Guilford, Earl (Loretta) Guilford, the late Juanita (Norris) Smoak;
the late Eddie Boatwright, Kathy McLerren, the late Larry (Barbara)
Boatwright, and Lynne (Ricky) Bruins; 12 nieces and nephews; and
long-time and special family friend, Tom Franklin. The family would
like to thank Courtney at Encompass Hospice (Care South) for her
compassionate care during Wayne’s final days.
Family and friends were invited to drop in and celebrate Wayne’s life
Sunday, May 14 at the Stevens Creek Commons Clubhouse, 100 Bon
Air Dr., Augusta between 5 and 8 p.m. A small graveside gathering for
family and friends was held at Live Oak Cemetery in Walterboro, on
Friday, May 19, 2017, at 12:30 p.m. Condolences can be sent to 2317
Lions Gate Dr., Augusta, Ga. 30909.
In lieu of flowers, the family asked for donations made in Wayne’s honor
to The Lydia Project in Augusta thelydiaproject.org, a cause very near
and dear to the family’s heart.
To send flowers or a remembrance gift to the family of Mr. Wayne Lucas
Guilford, please visit our Tribute Store.
THE PRESS AND STANDARD 5-25-17
