Wayne Lucas Guilford | Obituaries | The Press and Standard

WAYNE LUCAS GUILFORD

Wayne Lucas Guilford, son of the late Ernest and Mary (Dewitt) Guilford,

passed away peacefully at home with his wife and two daughters on

May 12. Wayne, a Walterboro, SC native, was maintenance manager at

Stevens Creek Commons for more than 30 years. He spent many years

on Clarks Hill Lake fishing and camping with family. He also loved

time at Edisto Beach, Clemson sports, summertime baseball and fall

football, auto and boat racing, especially the NHRA, and motorcycle

riding with his SCC buddies. However, there was little more he loved

than spending time with “his girls” and “his boys”.

He leaves behind his wife of nearly 40 years, Kay; children Michele

Guilford, Crystal (Danny) Williams, Daniel Russell; grandchildren

Trevor, Jason, Kelcie, Dawson and Camie; great grandson Eli; daughterin-

law Shana Russell; in-laws the late Bert and the late Madeleine

Boatwright; siblings the late Winston (Beth) Guilford, the late Elmer

Guilford, Earl (Loretta) Guilford, the late Juanita (Norris) Smoak;

the late Eddie Boatwright, Kathy McLerren, the late Larry (Barbara)

Boatwright, and Lynne (Ricky) Bruins; 12 nieces and nephews; and

long-time and special family friend, Tom Franklin. The family would

like to thank Courtney at Encompass Hospice (Care South) for her

compassionate care during Wayne’s final days.

Family and friends were invited to drop in and celebrate Wayne’s life

Sunday, May 14 at the Stevens Creek Commons Clubhouse, 100 Bon

Air Dr., Augusta between 5 and 8 p.m. A small graveside gathering for

family and friends was held at Live Oak Cemetery in Walterboro, on

Friday, May 19, 2017, at 12:30 p.m. Condolences can be sent to 2317

Lions Gate Dr., Augusta, Ga. 30909.

In lieu of flowers, the family asked for donations made in Wayne’s honor

to The Lydia Project in Augusta thelydiaproject.org, a cause very near

and dear to the family’s heart.

