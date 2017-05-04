War Hawk Baseball finishes season with win over JPII | Sports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: May 3, 2017 at 11:59 am

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Colleton Prep Baseball team finished its season Tuesday April 25 with a 13-1 dominating win over region opponent John Paul II. The Senior Night win improved the War Hawks’ final record to 10-9 overall and 7-5 in Region 4-AA – falling just short of a SCISA playoff berth.

Christopher Reeves took the mound for the final time for Colleton Prep Tuesday evening and recorded 11 strikeouts in the game. Reeves allowed one earned run on five hits and issued two walks. He is expected to make a commitment to continue his baseball career within the week.

Josh Spooner led the War Hawks at the plate, going 2-for-3 with 2-RBIs and scoring once in the game. Joseph Bryan was 2-for-4, including a double with 2-RBIs and two scores. Lawson Griffith was 1-for-2 with 2-RBIs and scored twice. Others recording hits in the game were Anthony Simmons, Nick Padgett, Wil Hughes and Brantley Hudson.