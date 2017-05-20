Walterboro woman turns 100 | News | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | May 20, 2017 5:00 am
Last Updated: May 17, 2017 at 2:47 pm
Faye Crosby Ulmer Bond, a life-time resident of Walterboro, celebrated her 100th birthday on April 22.
For over 30 years, Bond operated Faye’s Grocery and Gas on Highway 64.
In 2016, she moved to Wilson, N.C. to be near her brother and his family.
A birthday celebration was held in Wilson on April 22 with family and friends.
Birthday wishes may be sent to Faye Bond, c/o Eve and Coye Crosby, 3532 Shadow Ridge Rd. North, Wilson, N.C. 29896.
