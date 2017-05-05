Volleyball tryouts scheduled | Sports | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | May 5, 2017 8:23 am
Volleyball tryouts for Colleton County will be May 22-25 from 3:30-5 p.m.at the high school.
