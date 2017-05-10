Video explores Walterboro’s creative placemaking | News | The Press and Standard

Video shows county’s many positives.

By GEORGE SALSBERRY

“Art of the Community-Colleton County” snuck out of the box a little early.

The video, funded by a grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture-Rural Development to the five counties in the Lowcountry Promise Zone and administered through the South Carolina Arts Commission, wasn’t supposed to show up on social media just yet.

Colleton County Museum and Farmer’s Market Director Gary Brightwell said the link to the video was shared with someone and they forwarded it on to others.

“It made it out just a little more quickly than I had anticipated,” Brightwell said. It began popping up on social media, she explained, “before I really had a chance to explain the reason for it.

“It is the culmination of a project I and a number of other people in Colleton County have been working on for a little less than a year,” she said.

Several years ago, the Colleton County Museum and Farmer’s Market was one of a number of museums across the county selected to host a informational meeting focused on creative placemaking.

Colleton County was the smallest community to host one of the meetings that discussed the concept. The Colleton County Museum and Farmer’s Market was also the smallest facility profiled in a national study that rolled out the concept, which looks at the economic and quality of life potential, both community and neighborhood-wise, of museums, libraries and other similar facilities.

After the concept was rolled out, the South Carolina Arts Commission, which has been an active participant in the work of the Lowcountry Promise Zone, developed Art of Community teams in each of the five counties and provided a $2,500 grant to fund projects.

Brightwell was designated as the maven (leader) of the Colleton County team.

Brightwell was among those working on the proposal to go to Kentucky to visit two communities that were the first recipients of grant money for the Art of Community.

Brightwell said the Colleton County team began meeting periodically, brainstorming the possible uses for the grant money.

“We found that Colleton County was a little ahead of some of the other counties in the creative placemaking venture,” Brightwell said. Basically, the county had institutions and concepts that already fit into the concept of creative placemaking.

The team wanted to focus on the existing facilities with the hope that exploring them would spur others to create new projects.

“We decided we wanted to counteract the feeling among some Colletonians that we hear a lot — that there is nothing to do here,” Brightwell said. “That is really frustrating to those of us who do work really hard to make sure that there is something to do. So we decided that our own populace needed some education on the things available in the county.”

“We went at it from the food, health, art, history areas the first time out,” she explained.

As the team explored those areas, Brightwell said, “We found that we had so many truly good things to say, so many positive things to say.”

“We had started out to make a five-minute film. Then we found that we just could not really cut any more of the 11-minute film we had developed,” she said.

Local videographer Jason Cook handled the visuals. Brightwell handled the narration.

So, what’s next?

“First, we have got to get them to see the film,” Brightwell said. Despite the premature release, Brightwell said that the goal is to get the video more firmly in place in social media and get the video into the schools.

“We have to keep tooting our horn and looking for new ways to grow the community,” Brightwell said.

Even though the video covered by the grant is finished, Brightwell said the team isn’t disbanding; they are going to apply for another grant from the South Carolina Arts Commission for a sequel.

Another video is needed, Brightwell said, because “we just could not do everybody, we had too much good stuff.”

The next film will examine the initiatives taking place and the initiatives that need to take place from the education and faith-based perspectives.

“It will focus on some entities that were not necessarily included in this first phase. We have many, many positives,” Brightwell said.

View the video here: https://vimeo.com/215517083?ref=fb-share&1