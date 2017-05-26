Victory House will hold Memorial Day observance at 11 a.m. Monday | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: May 24, 2017 at 12:33 pm

The Veterans Victory House will hold a Memorial Day Service on Monday May 29 at 11 a.m.

Guest speaker will be veteran Richard (****) Clarke.

Clarke graduated from West Point in 1961 and served 23 years as infantry officer with service in Vietnam and Germany, including a three-year tour of duty in Berlin. He also spent six years on the staff and faculty at the U.S. Military Academy.

After leaving the military, he worked for another 25 years for maintenance and repair contractors on various military facilities in Tennessee, Wake Island, Hawaii and West Germany.

Clarke’s passions include his church, his family, helping severely wounded veterans, and playing golf as often as possible.

Clarke and his wife, Gail, have three sons. Two graduated from West Point and one remains on active duty at The Pentagon.

The couple moved to Beaufort in 1988 and celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary in July 2016. They have 13 grandchildren.

The program will also include the presentation of colors by Boy Scout Troop 686, Pledge of Allegiance led by Col. (Ret.) Doug Glover, welcome by VVH Administrator Sandra Ferguson, proclamation by Colleton County Veterans Affairs Officer Janet Smith, the “Star Spangled Banner” by VVH resident Frank Sawyer, introduction of the speaker by Donna Bott, “Amazing Grace” by Jackie Conyers, the laying of the wreath by Ferguson and VVH Resident Council President Donnie Hilton, The Lord’s Prayer by Rosemary Boiling and benediction by VVH resident Harold Syfrett. A slideshow by the VVH staff will also be presented.