USC Salkehatchie holds spring commencement | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: May 3, 2017 at 11:50 am

USC Salkehatchie held spring graduation on the Allendale campus last Friday.

Dr. Ann Carmichael, dean, and Dr. Harris Pastides, president of USC, gave opening remarks and introduced guests. The commencement address was given by Tommy Preston Jr., director of national strategy and engagement for Boeing South Carolina. Dr. Aaron Ard, associate dean for academic affairs presented degrees.

Special awards were presented to the Hiram E. Mann Chapter of the Tuskegee Airmen for “Outstanding Contribution to the Community” and the Walterboro Civitan Club for being a “Friend of the Campus.”

Dr. Sarah Miller received the USC Salkehatchie Distinguished Teaching Award, and John Risher was 2017 Outstanding Student.

Other awards included Jon Yarbrough, Dr. Shannon Pye Chemistry Award; Joshua Litchfield, Colleton Museum History Award; John Risher, Palmetto State Bank Math Award; Tyler Walters, Scotsman Business Administration Award; Elliott Jerideau, Colleton Medical Center Nursing Award; Sierra A. Britt, Laffitte and Warren Biology Award; Ashleigh Cook, Charles “Buddy” Phillips Education Award; Hannah Boothe, G.H. Kearse English Award; Navid Arsalahi and Swapnil Srivastava, Michael Reno Memorial Computer Science Awards; Robert Langdale, Walterboro Police Department Criminal Justice Award; Hannah Hoskins, Female Athlete of the Year; Josh Litchfield, Male Athlete of the Year; Dr. David Dangerfield, Teaching Award; Dr. Rodney Steward, Scholarship Award; Dr. Thomas Bragg, University Service Award.