UPDATE: Drowning victim identified | News | The Press and Standard

deceased by medical personnel on scene. at approximately 11:40 a.m., a call to the county’s emergencydispatch center sent members of the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office,Colleton County Fire-Rescue and South Carolina Department of NaturalResource officers to Colleton State Park at Canadys. The caller reported that a male went under the water in the EdistoRiver at the state park and no one had seen him resurface.The 16-year-old male was located at 12:43 p.m. and was confirmeddeceased by medical personnel on scene.

Colleton County Coroner Richard Harvey has identified the drowning

victim as Marcus Rashad Capers, 16, of Walterboro.