UPDATE: Drowning victim identified | News | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | May 21, 2017 5:58 pm
Today at approximately 11:40 a.m., a call to the county’s emergency
dispatch center sent members of the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office,
Colleton County Fire-Rescue and South Carolina Department of Natural
Resource officers to Colleton State Park at Canadys.
The caller reported that a male went under the water in the Edisto
River at the state park and no one had seen him resurface.
The 16-year-old male was located at 12:43 p.m. and was confirmed
deceased by medical personnel on scene.
Colleton County Coroner Richard Harvey has identified the drowning
victim as Marcus Rashad Capers, 16, of Walterboro.
Comment by Chairty Capers-williams
May 21, 2017 at 9:56 pm
His name is Martin Rashad Capers, better known as Bo-boy, a name his father gave him. Missing you lil brother.
Comment by DeeDee McCubbins
May 21, 2017 at 10:24 pm
So sorry for your loss. Prayers and heart goes out to your family.
Comment by Sheila Smoak
May 21, 2017 at 11:26 pm
To the family, I can’t start to understand or know how to ease your pain at this time but much prayers and love is being sent your way. Leondra you have been like another daughter to me and Martin was always a joy around me. I missed seeing him everyday this year after I left CCHS. He knew he was always welcome in my office and we just clicked. I will miss his smile and sense of humor. God be with you and your family and please let me know what I can do for you! Love Sheila
