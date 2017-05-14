Two men sought in gas station shooting | News | The Press and Standard

On May 12 around 7:45 AM, Deputies from Colleton County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the Orange Store at 1531 Hampton St. in Walterboro in reference to a shooting near the gas pumps. No one is believed to have been injured, although there were a number of people at the store and in the line of fire.

Video was obtained of the incident from the store’s surveillance system. Using that video, the Sheriff’s Office has obtained warrants on Christopher Rayshawn Brown (driver of a green Nissan Altima) for Attempted Murder, Possession of a Weapon during the Commission of a Violent Crime, and Unlawful Carrying of a Firearm.

Marcus Ray Goins was the driver of a black Chevy Silverado, which was reported stolen out of Bamberg Police Department. Goins has warrants issued in Colleton County for Attempted Murder, Possession of a Weapon during the Commission of a Violent Crime, Unlawful Carrying of a Firearm, and Receiving Stolen Goods (Possession of a Stolen Vehicle). Goins was last seen leaving the scene in the stolen 2012 black Chevrolet Silverado with chrome rims, chrome step bars, with a 7-inch lift, and SC Tag number LWX-190. On the rear window are two decals – one is on the driver’s side in white letters “Simply Clean” and in the center of the back window is a green Monster Energy logo.

If anyone comes in contact with either of these suspects, they are considered armed. Contact the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 549-2211 or Crime Stoppers.