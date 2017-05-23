Two arrested in Orange Story shooting | News | The Press and Standard

On May 22 at 7:45 p.m., Colleton County Sheriff’s Office deputies, along with agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, apprehended Marcus Ray Goins in the Cottageville area of Colleton County. Marcus Ray Goins was wanted on warrants for attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, unlawful carrying of a firearm, and receiving stolen goods (possession of a stolen vehicle).

On the same day at 3:46 p.m., Christopher Rayshawn Brown, the other suspect wanted in reference to the same shooting at the Orange Store in Walterboro, turned himself into authorities at Colleton County Sheriff’s Office. Christopher Rayshawn Brown faces charges for attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and unlawful carrying of a firearm.

On May 12 around 7:45 a.m., deputies from Colleton County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the Orange Store, 1531 Hampton Street, Walterboro, in reference to a shooting near the gas pumps. No one was injured, although there were a number of people at the store and in the line of fire.

Video was obtained of the incident from the store’s surveillance system. Using that video, the Sheriff’s Office obtained warrants on Christopher Rayshawn Brown (driver of the green Nissan Altima) and Marcus Ray Goins, driver of the black Chevy Silverado located at the pumps, which was reported stolen from the Bamberg Police Department.