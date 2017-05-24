Truck tires pin woman in I-95 wreckage | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: May 24, 2017 at 12:23 pm

A five-car collision in I-95’s southbound lanes sent one of the vehicle underneath a tractor-trailer, pinning a female passenger in the wreckage.

The crash, May 22 at 1:41 p.m. near the 64-mile marker, resulted in 10 people sustaining injuries, but most of the injuries were minor.

According to witness reports, as the cars began colliding, a Nissan Altima went under the trailer of a tractor-trailer.

The car became wedged under the trailer and the rear tandem wheels drove up and over the car, crushing the front seat passenger area.

The 45-year-old Florida woman who occupied the seat was conscious, but suffered multiple traumatic injuries. The wheels of the trailer were on top of her legs.

A military medic, traveling through the area at the time of the accident, stopped and treated the woman prior to units from Colleton County Fire-Rescue arriving.

The southbound lanes of I-95 were blocked due to the wreckage and debris. Heavy traffic quickly backed up for several miles, hampering emergency units from reaching the accident.

Once there, Fire-Rescue personnel began treating the injured and stabilizing the tractor-trailer and Nissan. The female patient was found to be heavily entrapped in the wreckage and firefighter-paramedics had little access to the trapped woman.

Firefighter-paramedics treated her in the car while other firefighters used hydraulic tools to remove the driver’s side doors and the roof.

Other crewmembers built a box crib under the rear axles of the trailer, then used small hydraulic jacks and high pressure air bags to lift the trailer approximately 18 inches off of the car. A winch on a fire-rescue vehicle was then used to pull the car out from under the trailer.

The patient remained trapped under the door and dashboard, which was crushed down on her lower extremities.

Rescue crews rigged chains to the mangled car door and a nearby guardrail support, then used hydraulic spreaders to pull the door off of the patient. Another set of spreaders was used to lift the dashboard off of the woman.

After 49 minutes, the woman was removed from the car and readied for transportation by ambulance to the Trauma Center at Trident Medical Center in North Charleston; weather conditions had grounded medical emergency helicopters.

Two other patients with non-life threatening injuries were transported to the Colleton Medical Center by ambulance.

The remaining patients were treated at the scene but did not require an ambulance ride.

Southbound traffic on I-95 was backed up for eight miles during the rescue.

The S.C. Highway Patrol is investigating.