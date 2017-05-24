Truck driver injured in crash | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: May 24, 2017 at 12:25 pm

An adult male received non-life threatening injuries after his truck left the roadway in the 6900 block of Lowcountry Highway near Black Creek Road May 23 at approximately 3:40 a.m.

The southbound truck, hauling produce, drove down an embankment and overturned, causing heavy damage to the truck. The cab was nearly completely crushed due to the collision.

Other motorists stopped to assist the driver, but faced obstacles in getting to him.

Firefighter-paramedics used a roof ladder to climb onto the truck. Then a smaller attic ladder was placed inside the cab. Some items were removed from the cab, then the driver was assisted onto the ladder and extricated from the truck.

He was treated at the scene, then transported to the Colleton Medical Center in stable condition.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol investigated the accident.