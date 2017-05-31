Tomedolskey, Hiott compete in 66th South Carolina Open | Sports | The Press and Standard

May 31, 2017

By CINDY CROSBY

Two local golfers, Mark Tomedolskey and Brandon Hiott, recently competed in the 66th South Carolina Open presented by Yamaha Golf Cars held on Dataw Island at the Cotton Dike course on May 22-23.

Despite four significant weather delays in the three-day event, Tomedolskey, who qualified as a pro, finished T-40 out of 135 participants. He closed in 151 strokes (+7), with 75 in round one, including three birdies, and 76 strokes in round two.

Hiott, who qualified as an amateur, finished T-63 with 154 strokes (+10). In round one, he finished with 74 strokes, including four birdies, and in round two, had 80 strokes with one birdie.