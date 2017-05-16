Three reported dead, one injured after shooting in Ruffin | News | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | May 16, 2017 6:13 pm
Three are reported dead, one enroute to the hospital, after a shooting in downtown Ruffin about an hour ago.
Highway 21 (Lowcountry Highway) is completely blocked off about 150 feet on the post office side of the railroad tracks. The roadway will be shut down for some time, as local law enforcement and SLED continue their investigation.
Residents are encouraged to avoid the area. More information will be posted as soon as it becomes available.
comments » 8
Comment by Dana
May 16, 2017 at 6:59 pm
For 1 gentlemen it is not only black people that are drug dealers. White people are the meth manufacturers so in this case you are also referring to your own kind as well. And from my opinion it is more whites on these drugs than blacks so if you want to have a say so about anything and who is who what are you doing to help your people out and save your people because tomorrow it could be your daughters strung out on these drugs or your sons providing these drugs but that’s alright in your eyes because you are white!!!!
Comment by Lucy
May 16, 2017 at 7:02 pm
So are these people white people or were these people black people who cares three people are dead doesn’t matter what color they are three people are dead and one child is on the way to the hospital
Comment by Young Adolph
May 16, 2017 at 7:13 pm
I am black.
Comment by Uncle Roy
May 16, 2017 at 7:15 pm
Dana, your statement was just as ignorance as theirs, so you have no right judging them.
Comment by Anonymous
May 16, 2017 at 7:34 pm
It was an older couple and 2 children involved. You should be ashamed for wishing more to be dead. This is a sad time in this crazy world.
Comment by Anonymous k
May 16, 2017 at 9:48 pm
I think that it is absolutely rediculous that you are taking a terrible, tragic situation and turning it into an argument about racism. Stop trying to find an excuse to fight about color and pray for this family!!
Comment by April
May 16, 2017 at 9:54 pm
Prayers for all involved.
Comment by tammy
May 16, 2017 at 11:38 pm
What is wrong with you people? I can’t believe people are so wrapped up in color this is about life and death. I was raised to believe everyone bleeds red. We all need to come together and make a better world for our children black,white, orange, purple it doesn’t matter we all have one thing in common we live love and die so let’s love more live longer and not die senseless.
