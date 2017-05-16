Three reported dead, one injured after shooting in Ruffin | News | The Press and Standard

Three are reported dead, one enroute to the hospital, after a shooting in downtown Ruffin about an hour ago.

Highway 21 (Lowcountry Highway) is completely blocked off about 150 feet on the post office side of the railroad tracks. The roadway will be shut down for some time, as local law enforcement and SLED continue their investigation.

Residents are encouraged to avoid the area. More information will be posted as soon as it becomes available.