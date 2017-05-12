Three Cougars advance to AAAA State Championship | Sports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: May 11, 2017 at 10:00 am

Skye Brown, George Crosby and Hunter Ohmer will represent CCHS.

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Colleton County High School Track and Field qualifying members competed in the SCHSL AAAA State Qualifier held this past Saturday at York Comprehensive High School.

In Saturday’s qualifier, the three members of the boys’ team competing all placed in the top-eight spots in their respective events, allowing them to advance to the SCHSL State Championships to be held May 12-13 at Spring Valley High School in Columbia.

In shot put, George Crosby finished third in a field of 39 with a 48-9 throw. Skye Brown earned a seventh-place finish in a field of 29 in discus with a 131-8 throw and Hunter Ohmer was eighth out of 17 in boys’ pole vault with an 11-0 jump. None of the three reached personal records in their respective events, meaning they may improve their finishes in the upcoming AAAA State Championship.

The Lady Cougars did not qualify any team members to advance to the state championships, but performed well in all seven events. In the 1600-meter, Abigail Altman missed qualifying by one spot, finishing ninth with a time of 5:34.03. The 4×800-meter relay team comprised of Danielle Savage, Shantasia Allen, Grayson Altman and Abigail Altman ran a time of 11:02.28 and finished ninth.

In the 3200-meter, Abigail Altman finished eleventh with a time of 12:01.55, setting a personal record, while her twin sister, Grayson Altman, was fifteenth with a time of 12:31.17 – also setting a new personal best.

In the 400-meter hurdles, Shantasia Allen was twelfth with a time of 1:13.52 and Tiffany North was twentieth with a time of 1:18.02.

Megan Calloway finished tenth in discus with a 97-01.25 throw. In the pole vault, Breanna Varnadoe placed thirteenth with a vault of 7-0 feet. In the shot put, Victoria Tori Myers was nineteenth with a 28-10.5 throw.