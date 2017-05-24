Thigpen named to North-South All-Star roster | Sports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: May 24, 2017 at 2:05 pm

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

Colleton County High School senior pitcher Michael Thigpen has been named to the 2017 North-South All-Star roster by the South Carolina Baseball Coaches Association. Thigpen represented the Cougars during the weeklong event on May 23-25 in Columbia.

Thigpen is a five-year varsity letterman for Colleton County, where he has anchored the pitching rotation and provided a strong bat in the lineup for the Cougars. He has verbally committed to playing baseball for Newberry College in the fall and should soon sign his National Letter of Intent.

“Michael is a special player,” said Coach Jermale Paige. “He has a true passion for the game of baseball and that is what propels him to be one of the elite players in the state. It is truly an honor to have Michael be the first baseball player in Colleton County High School history to be named to the North-South All-Star game.”

Michael has a 3.69 GPA at CCHS, where he is on the Honor Roll and is a member of the Beta Club. He intends to pursue a teaching certificate in physical education and would like to coach one day.

He is the son of Tiffany and Ricky Thigpen of Walterboro and the grandson of Edna and Raymond Thigpen.