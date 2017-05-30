Thigpen inks NLI to Newberry

Colleton County High School – Michael Thigpen, a five-year varsity starter for the Cougar Baseball team, inked a National Letter of Intent to play baseball for the Newberry Wolves, Tuesday, May 30, making a long time dream a reality.

Newberry College competes in Division II within the South Atlantic Conference.

Recruited as a pitcher and first baseman, Thigpen verbally committed to the Wolves on May 18, 2017. His offer came following a Cougar Baseball playoff game this spring, where Newberry’s recruiting coach was in attendance.

“Coach Jermale Paige took the team to a camp at Newberry earlier this year and I fell in love with it,” said Thigpen. “I knew the atmosphere was what I was looking for in a college and I was very impressed with the campus and the baseball facilities.”

At Colleton County High School, Thigpen spent six years as a member of the baseball team, including five as a varsity starter. He recently participated on the North-South All-Star team where he was named MVP and helped lead his team to a 14-11 win,

pitching one scoreless inning and going 2-for-3 at the plate with two doubles.

During his high school career, Thigpen was named Varsity Rookie of the Year (8th grade), Varsity MVP (2014, 2015, 2016) and received the Batting Award (2015, 2016).

Crediting Coach Paige and his grandfather, Raymond Thigpen, with helping him reach this milestone, Thigpen was appreciative for all the support throughout the season and his high school career. “I just want to thank my coaches, family and community for all the support and help throughout the years,” he said.

Thigpen graduated on Saturday with a 3.69 GPA and plans to pursue a teaching degree in physical education and intends to coach in the future.

Michael is the son of Tiffany and Ricky Thigpen.