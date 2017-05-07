The loss of a child: How does the Christian help? | Faith | The Press and Standard

“He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away” Revelations 21:4 (ESV).

How do you tell this to the parents who have lost a child? What do you say? What do you do?

We lost my youngest sister, Janifer Stevens, on June 27, 2007. After our beloved Janifer’s “change of address,” there were times that I heard my mother say, “I’ve lost my husband, mother, father, sisters, brothers, and other family members, but nothing is like the loss of a child.” My mother was very strong throughout my sister’s illness, her death, and afterwards, but I saw a change in my mother that I cannot describe. She raised her daughter’s two sons, and God knows it was a challenge, but after my sister transitioned, my mother said that having the boys live with her was like having a part of Janifer with her every day. That helped to get her through, along with prayer, faith in God, and support from family and friends.

Just a few days ago, a beautiful young princess in our family went home to be with the Lord. Shykearian was only 8. She was so young, so energetic, and such a loving child, but God wanted her back with Him. We don’t know why God called this precious little angel home so soon, but one message is very clear: God is on His way back, and it doesn’t matter the age or the person who He calls.

It is my understanding that “Shy” touched every life with whom she came in touch in a very special way … always smiling and so friendly. Even though I did not personally know my little cousin, when I saw her looking so peaceful in her coffin on Saturday afternoon, all I could think to myself, “What a beautiful, precious, little girl…gone too soon!”

However only God knows why, and in His time and His infinite wisdom, He will reveal why he took Shy at such a young age. My family connection with her is that her maternal great-great-grandmother, Nettie Mae Daniels Aiken, and my maternal grandmother, Leila Florence Daniels Gelzer, were sisters. Not only is Shy’s mother my cousin, but she was also a student of mine when she attended Colleton County High School. Therefore, the connection is very close.

During this ordeal, her mother has been so strong, but I can only imagine the extreme hurt and pain that she feels inside. However, the Word does express to those of us who are in mourning, in Isaiah 41:10 (NLT), “Don’t be afraid, for I am with you. Don’t be discouraged, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you. I will hold you up with my victorious right hand.”

According to the American Association for Marriage and Family Therapy, the loss of a child is the most devastating experience a parent can face — and missing the child never goes away. A piece of yourself is lost, and your future is forever changed. The age of the child at the time of death does not lessen the hurt or devastation. It feels completely unnatural for a child to die before his or her parents. However, over 57,000 children under the age of 19 die every year in the United States.

Many grieving parents question whether life will hold any meaning for them and wonder how they will survive the pain of their loss. Then how does the Christian help the family in the loss of a child through death?

The most important thing to do is pray for them. If the opportunity presents itself, go and pray with the family. Spread the word to others to pray because in James 5:16 (KJV), we are told, “…The effectual fervent prayer of a righteous man availeth much.” If there are other siblings in the family, spend some quality time with them, and answer their questions to the best of your ability without confusing them. Share Scriptures with the family that will uplift them, but don’t overdo it because you have to remember and respect the fact that they are in an extreme emotional crisis.

Prepare a meal(s) for the family. However, most of us take lunch and dinner food, but remember that the family does need to eat breakfast. Bring special treats for the siblings, especially if they are very young. Encourage the family to focus on happier times as much as possible, but don’t push.

Remember that the family is going to need you long after this is over. Therefore, check on them periodically. Send a card of encouragement on the child’s birthday and the anniversary of the child’s death. Encourage the family to come to church if they do not attend church; and if they do attend church, encourage them to remain a part. If the siblings are young, offer to babysit them while the parents have a night out to themselves.

While these are a few suggestions for what the Christian can do to help, there is so much more that can be done. In the days and nights ahead, please remember our family, and the Kelly and Garden families, in the loss of a “bright star,” Shykearian Teronai Garden. A mother’s heart has been shattered, but God will pick up the pieces and ease the pain.

