The decision: RV or husband? Shower or bath? | Opinion | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: May 11, 2017 at 9:08 am

My husband, Widdle Baby, likes TV shows about RVs — motorhomes and travel trailers. He also likes to browse online and compare brands, models and prices. He dreams about driving the back roads of America, one state at a time.

“Maybe we’ll sell everything we own and just take off one day,” he says, swiping through a slideshow about Airstream trailers (which are, apparently, worth their insanely high prices).

As a supportive wife, I don’t point out that: A) “Selling everything we own” would get us maybe to Arkansas; or B) He knows I’m afraid to drive anything larger than a Subaru. But I’m not a dream-killer; let him enjoy his fantasies.

That ended the day he came home and announced that he’d found an RV for sale in Ridgeville and had left a voicemail for the owner.

I let him down gently. “Are you crazy? I thought this was just a pipe dream! We can’t buy an RV and hit the road!”

“Why not?” he asked, reasonably. (Widdle is always reasonable, even when other people are kicking and screaming.) “Spotty internet service?”

“No,” I said.

“You’re afraid of laundromats?”

“No.”

“Worried we’ll be murdered at our camp site?”

“No, but thanks for the image.”

“Afraid I’ll take a nap and you’ll drive us into a river?”

“No. Yes, but no.”

“Will you get homesick?”

“Yes, because I’m five. No!”

He sighed. “What, then? Why can’t we explore the nation?”

“Because I’ve never seen an RV with a bathtub,” I said. And there it was.

Call me weird, but I can count on one hand the number of showers I’ve (attempted to) take in my life. I hate showers.

I hate the stinging pulse of water jets against my skin.

I hate how my eyes swell when the water hits my face — and yes, I’m probably doing it wrong if my eyes swell, but they do.

I hate being so short there’s not a “don’t get your hair wet” showerhead angle that works. (I also hate wearing a shower cap.)

I hate that shampoo runs into my eyes and I can never quite rinse it all out of my hair. Most of all, I hate the shock of cold air when I step out of the shower.

I don’t hate anything about taking a bath. Hot water, a little foaming body wash, and a tumbler of ice, tonic water and lime = pure bliss. Throw in a good book (not literally) and a headband to keep my hair tucked in, and I’m a jolly camper.

There are very few rules in our house, because we believe adults shouldn’t tell each other what they can or can’t do. But one rule is: Don’t disturb me during bath time unless it involves chest pains or fire.

I leave my phone in the kitchen; any calls, emails or texts can wait. Nothing takes precedence over my 45-minute bath. And RVs, unless they cost upwards of $200,000, do not have bathtubs!

I explained all this to Widdle, who said, “You’re a big girl. You can take showers.” Yes, and I could eat a raw fish if push came to starve, but I’d never do it willingly.

I took a deep breath and tried again.

“My father took baths. I take baths. It’s a family tradition,” I said. (It became a family tradition after my dad saw “Psycho.” He didn’t take another shower to the day he died.)

Widdle laughed, put his arm around me and said the magic words: “I’ll send postcards.”

(Julie R. Smith, who adds hot water at least twice per bath, can be reached at widdleswife@aol.com.)