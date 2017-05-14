Thanks for taking that leap of faith | Opinion | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: May 11, 2017 at 9:23 am

In the bottom of the seventh inning at Cougar Park Monday evening, there were very few fans not on their feet cheering on the baseball team that trailed 2-0 with a runner on third and one out.

Two outs later, with the scorebook closed on the 2017 season, those fans were still on their feet — cheering for the team that won the first-ever SCHSL Region 8-AAAA Baseball Championship in the history of Colleton County High School, the first-ever District VIII Championship, the first-ever trip to Lower State competition. And cheering for the man who led them there — Coach Jermale Paige.

It was a season filled with many “first-evers” for the Cougars.

Yes, the Cougars were competing in a newly realigned region and expectations in the preseason were high for their success. After all, many of these players had been competing together for a while and had the talent to make some noise.

But, let’s be honest — the tracks were laid for the “Cougar Train” on Tuesday, August 16, 2016, when former assistant coach Jermale Paige was named head of the Cougar baseball program.

The work began immediately and continued through the off-season for Paige and the Cougars. It was not unusual to see them running across campus in the afternoons, heading to the weight room, or to see them working at the field. If Coach Paige wasn’t at Cougar Park, you’d see him attending other sporting events, supporting the athletes of Colleton County. Change was, indeed, in the air.

But it wasn’t until March 31 after a huge win over Beaufort that I truly understood how much had changed — and how it was going to make the Cougars hard to beat.

Coach Paige, a man of his word, promised his players if they won against Beaufort, he’d take a leap of “faith” for them.

And “leap” he did — straight into the duck pond and swimming across in total darkness.

Waiting for him on the other side: almost every player on the team, cheering him on.

That swim is something I’ll never forget. I realized in that moment, this was a team that would go to battle together and swim through the unknown for each other. It was about integrity, trust, brotherhood — and respect.

So, thank you Coach Paige for bringing respect back to the Cougar baseball program and being a real role model for all our student-athletes — and for taking that leap of faith.