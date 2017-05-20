Tales from the tarmac: Flying is interesting | Opinion | The Press and Standard

I love to fly. Or I used to. Now I wonder if I should take a martial arts class before my next flight.

My brother, T-Bob, has flown for a commercial airline for 31 years. I used to accuse him of making up some crazy stories. Not anymore.

Let’s recap:

ν As everyone breathing knows, Dr. David Dao was dragged bleeding off a United Airlines plane after refusing to give up his seat to United employees. He has since settled with UA for an undisclosed sum, rumored to be just shy of $10 million. That sounds like a jackpot, but when you board as a doctor and leave as a patient — with fractures and two missing teeth —something went sideways, fast.

ν American Airlines passenger Tony Fierro confronted an agitated flight attendant after the FA yanked a stroller away from a mother trying to stow it in an overhead bin while juggling two babies. Witnesses said the stroller almost hit the woman and one baby. Fierro told the FA, “You try that with me and I’ll knock you flat.” “Come on, hit me!” the FA responded. He was suspended pending an internal investigation. Give him points for moxie, though: Fierro is about a foot taller and 40 pounds heavier than he is.

ν Three women threw down in a jetway brawl after a Delta Airlines flight from Fort Lauderdale to Atlanta. A pilot intervened when one woman started choking another. The cause: Two of them were angry that a third woman was moving too slowly. (They were worried about developing blood clots — after a flight of less than two hours. I’ll bet they sit that long playing bingo. Just saying.) All three suffered minor contusions and none pressed charges.

ν Kima Hamilton, a “DJ and poet,” was taken off a Delta flight from Atlanta to Milwaukee because he used the restroom while the plane was in line for takeoff. He knew passengers had to remain seated, but after a 30-minute delay he hustled to the loo and was back in his seat in about a minute. He was booted off the flight, even as other passengers protested. A fellow flier wrote to Delta, denouncing “the most outrageous treatment of a paying customer that I have seen in my two decades of flying.” Hamilton had to buy a same-day fare to get home, at three times the amount he was refunded.

ν Two American men traded punches on an ANA Airline plane waiting for takeoff in Japan. A man in a black shirt was trying to fend off a guy in a red shirt who was either drunk, crazy, or both. Red Shirt threatened to kill Black Shirt, then started ranting about the government. He also assaulted a male airline employee and hit a female passenger. He was arrested and charged with assault. (There’s a guy you’d like to see dragged off a plane.)

I’m astounded at all this airplane angst. Yes, seats are getting smaller and tempers are getting shorter. But airlines want to make money and we want to get somewhere fast, so maybe we should learn to get along.

I once flew next to a woman who put her bare feet everywhere except on the floor. Then she unwrapped a stinking tuna fish sandwich. It was gross, but I didn’t punch her out.

Another time I was seated between two loud, drunken frat boys who cursed and belched from Charleston to Miami.

A guy across the aisle got up and, over the engines’ roar, asked if I was okay. “It’s fine,” I yelled. “I remember when I had my first beer!”

Stay tuned for more tales from the tarmac.

(Julie R. Smith, who’s familiar with airsick bags, can be reached at widdleswife@aol.com.)