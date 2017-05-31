Suspect in Yemassee murder nabbed in Walterboro | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: May 31, 2017 at 11:15 am

A suspect in a 2015 Yemassee murder is back in the Hampton County Detention Center.

On the afternoon of May 26, members of the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office and U.S.. Marshal’s Service went to a home on Crosby Street in Walterboro in search of Donald Robert Simmons Jr., 25, of Yemassee.

They found him at the residence and took him into custody without incident. Officers reportedly found that he had a .32 caliber weapon in his possession that had been reported stolen. No local charges have been filed in connection with the alleged stolen handgun.

Shortly after Simmons was transported to the Colleton County Detention Center, deputies from the Hampton County Sheriff’s Office arrived to transport him back to Hampton County.

Simmons was arrested on charges of murder, drug possession, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and unlawful possession of a pistol shortly after the Jan. 17, 2015 killing of a wheel-chair bound Yemassee woman in her home.

At the end of 2015, Simmons was released from the Hampton County Detention Center on a $60,000 bond, a move that dismayed the relatives of Melissa Lynn Rauch, the 44-year-old woman he allegedly killed with gunshots to her head and back.

On May 8 of this year, Simmons’ bond was revoked and law enforcement officials began tracking him down.