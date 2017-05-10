STORM STORIES: Two families tell about living through last week’s tornados | News | The Press and Standard

The nightmare fades

By GEORGE SALSBERRY

“It was a nightmare.” That is how Steve Tibbs assesses the evening of May 4 and his encounter with the first of three tornados that hit Colleton County.

Steve and his wife, Connie, moved to Walterboro from Illinois, where they lived in a small town near Peoria, an area called Tornado Alley.

It turned out they had to move to Colleton County to live through one.

The couple lives in a brick house on Bells Highway, less than a mile from Walmart. Located on a rise several hundred yards from the roadway, their home abuts Jones Swamp.

Looking from the roadway, the house appeared to be untouched by the tornado, even though you can spot a few downed trees. In reality, the property has 30 of them littering the ground.

Come up the driveway, and you begin to get an inkling of the damage. It is the rear of the house where the storm wrecked havoc.

The Tibbs are dedicated to exotic animals, operating a certified primate sanctuary. “We try to give them a good life,” Tibbs said.

Behind the house are cages that are home to a variety of primates. Many of the cages were damaged by the tornado, and one shed was torn away from its pad. Only one side of the shed remains anchored to the ground — the other three walls are up in the air, tangled in a tree.

The winds also torn apart another outbuilding, leaving its roof tangled in another tree. A chicken coop is pushed over on its side — the couple’s chickens are gone.

All the other animals survived.

Balo, a gibbon, suffered a broken arm in the storm. Saturday Steve spent the day in Charleston as a veterinarian set the broken arm, using a metal plate anchored to the bones with screw to fix the damage.

Even though the cages were damaged and they could escape, Steve said, the animals stayed close to home and rode out the storm.

Steve said they seemed to know what was coming, sensing that severe weather was approaching.

Connie said they had seen the tornado warnings but as time went on, they began to feel that they were not in harm’s way.

Connie said she decided to take a bath and began running water.

The water had barely begun to fill the tub when they heard the sound that every tornado survivor talks about — the sound of a freight train bearing down on them.

“Then the door flew open and the glass started breaking,” Steve said.

Steve, who used to work as a firefighter, said, “I don’t get scared. I was scared.”

Connie said she doesn’t cry. “I cried,” she added.

The tornado tore loose a massive portion of a tree in the back yard and dropped it on the rear of the house. It leveled a large wooden carport and smacked a room built onto the rear of the house, knocking the walls out of alignment which caused the window casings to pop out.

Steve walks into the kitchen and points to a kitchen cabinet. The tree caused the kitchen wall to move and now the kitchen cabinets’ doors won’t close.

A portion of the living room ceiling is down. Steve said the tree and wind damaged the roof, allowing the rainwater to flood in. The water brought down the ceiling.

With the water pouring in, Steve said he grabbed a push broom and took on the impossible task of pushing the water out of the living room and into the back room.

As they began to assess the damage, Steve said, you could see flashing emergency lights on Bells Highway. The emergency units were focused on where trees had fallen into the roadway, blocking traffic.

No one, they added, thought to check on their home to see if it had been hit and if everyone was all right.

As word spread of the damage, friends joined the effort to tackle the damage.

Friends from the Walterboro area were joined by friends who share their affinity for exotic animals.

One group of friends from Illinois drove 14 hours, put in a full day of work on Saturday and then drove back home.

More friends from North Carolina arrived with equipment to speed the cleanup and construct new cages.

By the end of the weekend, the massive tree which wounded their home had been cut up and moved, exposing the leveled carport and the damage to the home and its roof.

Monday afternoon, the Tibbs were awaiting the arrival of another group of volunteers from North Carolina, a church group that works on recovery efforts.

Steve said the outpouring of help brought tears to his eyes.

Looking at the damage he has to deal with, Steve says he knows it could have been worst — the tornado could have taken their house, taken their lives.

“When it is all said and done, we are blessed,” Steve said.

It felt like forever

A tranquil evening on May 4 abruptly ended for the family of Jeff and Lindsay Ament.

The Aments, their four-year-old son Noah and one-and-a-half-year-old daughter Quinn were settled in for the night in their new Cane Branch Road home, where they moved just four months ago.

Lindsay happened to look out a rear window and saw that the weather was taking a turn for the worse.

Then, around 8 p.m., the television began broadcasting a tornado warnin g issued for Colleton County by the Charleston office of the National Weather Service.

Jeff and Lindsay gathered up Noah and Quinn and headed to the bathroom for safety’s sake. The family dog, a lab named Bella, joined them in their flight to safe quarters.

“As soon as we got through the door,” Lindsay said, “we heard the windows breaking.”

The family got in the bathtub in the 6×10-foot safe place. Bella settled in just outside the tub.

The couple’s children, Lindsay said, “did very well” but Bella didn’t fare as well, as the sounds of the tornado passing over their home “really freaked her out.”

“Noah was a little upset this morning because the house was damaged,” she added.

“I wanted the storm to pass as quickly as possible,” Lindsay said. “It was probably only 30 seconds, but it felt like forever.”

Lindsay, a Walterboro Police Department officer, has faced turbulent situations in her job.

“When it comes to your own family, it is different,” she said.

It is different because you have no control over the fast moving situation. “It just popped up. At least with a hurricane you have days to prepare — with a tornado you have got minutes.”

When the storm passed, the Aments began to assess the damage.

Three of the six windows on the front of the house were broken, and a portion of a tree limb had smashed through one of the windows.

Another small tree limb had been hurled through the siding on the residence near the front door. Another piece of debris punched a hole in the siding above the front porch, and the eaves were dotted with mud.

A large section of the home’s metal roof was gone, the wind also stripping the tar paper from the section. Another panel of metal roofing was gone from the left side of the residence and it appeared that numerous other sections of the metal roof were loosened by the high wind.

As the assessment continued, the family discovered that their 7,000-pound fishing boat and trailer had been relocated.

Before the storm hit, it was parked on the left side of the home, the trailer’s tongue pointed toward Cane Branch Road.

After the storm, the boat was at the back of the house and was turned about 90 degrees.

Lindsay said the bare sandy soil showed no drag marks from the wheels of the trailer. It appears that the wind picked up the large boat and trailer and moved it approximately 20 yards. The boat appeared to have made it through the storm with only a small hole in the hull.

Lindsay added that there was evidence that the wind had lifted the boat off the trailer. There was paper between the boat and trailer’s rails that had not been there before.

“We’re lucky the boat didn’t come into house,” Lindsay said. The boat had also made its 20-yard journey without out smashing into the new whole house heating and air conditioning unit.

The morning after, the goal was “minimize the damage as much as possible in case we get rain,” Lindsay said.