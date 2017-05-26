Sporting a cure for cancer | News | The Press and Standard

Relay for Life draws crowd

in support of cancer prevention.

By CINDY CROSBY

Photos by JEFFERY MUSGRAVE and CINDY CROSBY

“Sporting a Cure for Cancer” was the theme of this year’s Relay for Life of Colleton County held Friday May 19 at Colleton County Middle School. Forty-one teams participated in this year’s event, raising $67,000 in support of the American Cancer Society and their mission to save lives, celebrate lives, and lead the fight for a world without cancer.

“We’d like to thank our awesome committee members and the dedicated team captains who made this a great event. And I also like to give a huge shout out to our wonderful sponsors. We could not have done this Relay for Life without your support and generosity,” said Gregory Rosso, Relay co-chair.

Relay for Life Teams participating in this year’s event included: Aimwell Presbyterian, Amedisys, Bethel UMC, Betty’s Tots Daycare, Buckhead U.M.C., Bull Street Hunting Club, Catman, CCHS NJROTC, Colleton County Bus Drivers, Colleton County High School, Coastal Electric, Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, Colleton Medical Center, Committee Team, Concessions, Cumberland UMC, Distinguished Divas, Elizabeth Church, Grace Advent Christian and I’m Sweet.

Also, Jacksonboro Baptist, Northside Elementary, PRTC, Re/Max Real Estate, St. Anthony’s, Sunlight Lodge, T’s Gladiators, Team JAG, Team Hendersonville, Team Line, Team Mountain, The Headliners, Thompson Industrial, USC Salk, Walker Accounting, Walterboro Board of Realtors, White Hall AME, Widow Mite and Heritage Trust Federal Credit Union.

Sponsors for the 2017 Relay for Life included: Presenting Sponsor – Palmetto Rural Telephone Co-op; Platinum Sponsors – Heritage Trust Federal Credit Union and The Press and Standard; Gold Sponsors – Colleton Medical Center, Walker Accounting, Monster Self Storage and Re/Max.

Bronze Sponsors – Benton’s Feed and Seed, Brice Herndon & Sons, Walterboro Cash and Carry, Container Maintenance, Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, Walterboro Rental and Equipment, Dukes BBQ, Colletonian, Enterprise Bank, Les Jordan State Farm, Kesia Brown State Farm, Colleton County Middle School, Peters, Murdaugh, Parker, Eltzroth and Detrick.

Relay for Life has one event remaining — a golf tournament to be held this upcoming Saturday at Dogwood Hills.