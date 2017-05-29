Speedway petition being circulated | News | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | May 29, 2017 10:27 am
Vic and Nicole Crosby of Cottageville are circulating this petition for a speedway in Walterboro. For information, see link below.
https://www.change.org/p/vic-and-nicole-crosby-proposed-ace-basin-speedway?recruiter=49374663&utm_source=share_petition&utm_medium=facebook&utm_campaign=share_for_starters_page&utm_term=mob-xs-google-no_msg
comments » 2
Comment by Heather Padgett
May 29, 2017 at 2:54 pm
I feel 100% that not just Colleton but all surrounding counties could greatly benefit from the raceway. Not just as an attraction but also allowing teenagers and adults alike to have a racing outlet that doesn’t include racing like idiots on the interstate and secondary back roads that have claimed so many lives already.
Comment by Denise Moorer
May 29, 2017 at 3:10 pm
Track is needed for alternate choice for peopke that race and follow races. Nascar is gotten to expensive and boring.
