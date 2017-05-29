Sparta Live

  1. Comment by Heather Padgett

    May 29, 2017 at 2:54 pm

    I feel 100% that not just Colleton but all surrounding counties could greatly benefit from the raceway. Not just as an attraction but also allowing teenagers and adults alike to have a racing outlet that doesn’t include racing like idiots on the interstate and secondary back roads that have claimed so many lives already.

  2. Comment by Denise Moorer

    May 29, 2017 at 3:10 pm

    Track is needed for alternate choice for peopke that race and follow races. Nascar is gotten to expensive and boring.

