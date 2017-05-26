SouthernCarolina Alliance holds regional celebration | News | The Press and Standard

The SouthernCarolina Alliance celebrated another successful year last evening at their Annual Regional Celebration held at The Atrium at the University of South Carolina Salkehatchie. Governor Henry McMaster was the keynote speaker.

Attending the event and representing Colleton County were Senator Margie Bright-Mathews, Bill Young, Mayor of Walterboro and his wife Janice, Steve Murdaugh, Colleton County Council, Dr. Ann Carmichael, dean of the University of South Carolina Salkehatchie and her husband Randy, Bill Workman, Second Vice Chairman, SCA , Barry Moore, Publisher of The Press and Standard and SCA board member; Walterboro City Administrator Jeff Molinari and assistant administrator Hank Amundson, Dr. Craig Ward and his wife Melissa, Jason Vaughn of Meter Bearings Group and his wife, Keitha, Sandy Steele, SCA Director of Operations, Heyward Horton, Executive Director, Colleton County Economic Alliance, Brantley Strickland, SCA Project Manager and his wife Amie, Jane Brewer, USC Salkehatchie, and Jessica Goodwin, USC Salkehatchie and a Leadership Salkehatchie 2016-2017 graduate. In addition, the Alliance welcomed State Senator Tom Davis, US Representative Joe Wilson, and State Representative Lonnie Hosey to the evening’s events.

The mission of SouthernCarolina Alliance is to create jobs and investment through industrial recruitment in the Lowcountry counties of Barnwell, Allendale, Bamberg, Colleton, Hampton, and Jasper. Since 1996, the Alliance has played a role in more than 1 billion dollars in private capital investment and the creation of more than 4,000 jobs in the six county region. “Our people are our greatest asset because workforce is the most important resource to any company,” said Danny Black, SCA President and CEO, a sentiment echoed in Governor McMaster’s remarks. “South Carolina has it all,” the governor said. “We must plan diligently and work hard. Everything we need is here for us, for our children and our grandchildren. We must work together to make certain we don’t mess it up.”