Sorority holds 16th biennial cotillion | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: May 17, 2017 at 2:24 pm

On Saturday April 29, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., Xi Omega Omega Chapter, held its 16th Biennial Cotillion in Walterboro.

The cotillion is the sorority’s opportunity to present to the community young ladies who are demonstrating leadership traits through academic achievement, community service, and good citizenship. The Sorority’s goal is to continue to nurture these traits as the young women complete their high school careers and continue their studies at a college or university of their choosing.

This year’s theme was “Strands of E.L.E.G.A.N.C.E.” – Empowered Ladies Entering Greater Altitudes of Noteworthy Character and Excellence.” The evening’s master and mistress of ceremony were Minister Tony and Jessica Williams.

The participating debutantes were high school seniors chosen by Xi Omega Omega Chapter to represent themselves and the chapter as young ladies of high moral and ethical standards. The debutantes experienced five months of empowering educational, cultural and community service activities to enhance their lives in preparation for finer womanhood.

The cotillion is the largest biennial fundraiser for Xi Omega Omega Chapter. Funds raised during this effort go specifically toward special projects, outreach services, and scholarships within our members’ communities.

The 2017 debutantes were high school seniors attending schools in Colleton, Dorchester, and Hampton counties.

Debutantes from Colleton County High were: Shaterricka Elliott, daughter of Erica Black; Breana Mitchell, daughter of Ben and Vennie Mitchell; Imani Reed, daughter of Fred Reed and Iwan Maya; and Tevej Rhodes, daughter of Otis Rhodes and Kawan Rhodes.

Debutante from Wade Hampton High was Darien Mikell, daughter of Keith and Stephanie Mikell.

Debutante from Woodland High was Maia Wilson, daughter of Kevin Wilson and Nakia Wilson.

This year’s accompanying escorts were Noah Barco, Jaron Clayton, Legrier Bodison-Cooper, Tromaine Cobbs, Wendell Johnson, Jr., and Jaquan Williams.

Breana Mitchell was crowned as Miss Debutante 2017 and will be awarded a $1,500 college scholarship. Maia Wilson was awarded first runner-up and Darien Mikell, second runner-up.

According to Cotillion Chairman Sylvia Williams, highlights of this year’s Cotillion included the father and daughter dance, final walk and challenge from Miss Debutante 2015 Ladaisha Brunson, and the highly anticipated crowning of Miss Debutante 2017.

She said, “All of our young ladies have already been accepted into postsecondary schools with declared majors; some will begin their college careers this summer. We were blessed to have such an exquisite group of young ladies. We are extremely proud of them and we look forward to hearing of all the great successes we know they will achieve in the near future.”

Xi Omega Omega is already looking forward to its next cotillion in 2019. The invitation will be opened in late fall of 2018 to eligible young ladies in their junior or senior year of high school.