Smoaks man gets one year | Court Reports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: May 3, 2017 at 10:41 am

A Smoaks man was sent to prison after a Colleton County General Sessions jury found him guilty during a court session last week.

The jury found Kareem Risher, 20, of Smoaks, guilty of a charge of failure to stop for a blue light.

After the verdict, Visiting Judge R. Lawton McIntosh ordered Risher to serve one year of a three-year prison term and then send five years on probation.

• Aaron J. Floyd, 57, of Walterboro, pled guilty to a charge of possession of methamphetamine, was given a suspended three-year prison term with credit for time served and then placed on probation for 20 months.

• Matthew T. Willoughby, 26, of Cottageville, pled guilty to a charge of second-degree assault and battery, was given a suspended 18-month jail term with credit for time served.

• Ryan Chad Mclellion, 34, of Round O, pled guilty to a charge of cruelty to children and was sentenced to time served.

• Jesse Johns Jr., 59, of Walterboro, pled guilty to a charge of third-degree domestic violence and was sentenced to time served.

• Dwayne L. Kirkland, 43, of Walterboro, pled guilty to a charge of possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced to time served.