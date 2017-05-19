Sign up for summer food program | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: May 17, 2017 at 12:57 pm

Colleton County Council is participating in the Summer Food Service Program. Meals will be provided to all children ages 8-18 without charge and are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, ***, age or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service. Meals will be provided, at a first come, first serve basis, at the various sites.

Program will run from June 5-Aug. 4.

For more information please call Eartha J. Cunningham@ 843-908-1897.