Shooting update | The Press and Standard

An adult male, adult female and teen/pre-teen male are dead and a younger female shot about 4:30 p.m. in a white frame one-and-a-half story house on Lowcountry Highway in downtown Ruffin. The girl was transported to medical facilities.

Sheriff Andy Strickland said SLED has been asked to join the investigation, providing a forensic team to help county detectives collect evidence and investigators to assist in the probe into the shootings. The investigation is still in its early stages, he said.

Emergency vehicles quickly shut down Lowcountry Highway traffic through Ruffin. The road is expected to be closed through the night. SCDOT has set up a temporary detour around the crime scene.

Deputy Coroner Richard Carter was on the scene. Names will not be released until families are notified and the coroner has completed his investigation.