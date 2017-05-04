Severe thunderstorms with isolated tornadoes possible this afternoon/tonight | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: May 4, 2017 at 9:55 am

Severe Weather Potential – Thursday, May 4

From Colleton County Emergency Prepardness Agency:

CONFIDENCE

Low to moderate for at least some severe weather

CURRENT WATCHES/WARNINGS/ADVISORIES

None

WHAT

Severe thunderstorms are possible this afternoon as a warm front approaches the area from the south, then continue tonight as a cold front moves through from the west. The main threat will be damaging straight-line winds but isolated tornadoes are possible. Locally heavy rainfall is also expected but the risk for significant flooding is low.

WHEN

This afternoon (mainly near and west of I-95), then tonight (all of southeast GA/SC). The threat will end from west to east late tonight with the arrival of a strong cold front.

WHERE

All of southeast SC/GA, including the nearby Atlantic coastal waters