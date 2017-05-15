Seventeen still in custody after cockfighting raid | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: May 16, 2017 at 8:37 am

Seventeen of the 31 people arrested when the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office raided a cockfight at 756 Sullivans Ferry Road in Cottageville remain behind bars.

The 17 still in custody are being held at the request of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency.

None of those arrested are full-time Colleton County residents — the owner of the residential property where the cockfight was held has a North Charleston address.

Law enforcement seized several pieces of cockfighting paraphernalia and a total of $36,623.42 in cash.

After deputies initiated the search warrant, Colleton County Animal Control was contacted due to the nature of the offense and the magnitude of the animals involved.

Animal Control seized 65 live gamecocks and 25 dead gamecocks that had succumbed to their injuries.

From all appearances this seemed to be a very organized criminal event, from the cockpit (fighting ring), to the housing and transportation of the animals, to the equipment used on the animals to engage in the actual fighting, the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office said.

The investigation is still ongoing.