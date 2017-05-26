Second suspect in Ruffin murders held without bond | News | The Press and Standard

The Walterboro woman facing five charges in connection with the Ruffin triple homicide on the afternoon of May 16 was ordered held without bond when she appeared before Colleton County Magistrate Sophia Henderson Friday afternoon.

La Shay Jaire Aiken, 19, of 203 Gerideau St. was charged with three counts of accessory after the fact for murder, attempted armed robbery and first-degree burglary.

The charges stem from Aiken’s alleged role in the homicides of Phillip Miller, 46, Lori Miller, 52, and Vincent Miller, 13, who were shot to death at their home at 21785 Lowcountry Highway in Ruffin.

Aiken was arrested in Aiken County on Thursday, returned to Colleton County and placed in the Colleton County Detention Center.

The arrest warrants allege that Aiken drove Kenneth Mar’Keith Chisolm, 19, of 2705 Clover Hill Road, away from the crime scene.