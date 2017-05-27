School retirees honored | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: May 24, 2017 at 3:07 pm

The Colleton County School District retirement and awards reception was held last week at Colleton County High School. Teachers, support personnel and retirees were also recognized at the school board meeting.

CCSD Teachers of the Year announced were Summer White, Bells Elementary; Stephanie Leitgeb, Black Street Early Childhood Center; Rachana Bhonsle, Colleton County High School; Paulami Gupta, CCHS; Lisa Jacobson, Cottageville Elementary; Donna Rizer, Forest Hills Elementary; Angel Parker, Northside Elementary; and Robin Lutton, Thunderbolt Career and Technology Center.

Support Employees of the Year are Daryl Campbell, Bells; Stacy Holmes, Black Street; Shakerra Green, CCHS, Jay Davis, Colleton County Middle; LaQuinta Campbell, Cottageville; Gwen Koger, Forest Hills; Leslie Chaney, Hendersonville; Dale Seigler, Northside; Karen Jenkins, Thunderbolt; Susan Crosby CCSD office; and Susan Fryar, Transportation Department.

Palmer Hudson of Colleton County Adult Education was recognized for being named the 2016-17 Linda Belu Part-time S.C. Adult Education Teacher of the Year for Region III. The late Margie Bellinger of Colleton County Middle School was remembered.

Teachers and support personnel retiring at the end of this year are Patricia Bassett, Black Street; Miriam Bessinger, CCHS; Joyce Bethay, CCHS; Betty Broughton, Special Services; Mary B. Brown, CCHS; Robert Brown, CCHS; Kim Bryant, Special Services; Cynthia Ceasar, Special Services; Nolan Clayton, Special Services; Elizabeth Craven, Black Street; Gerald Crosby, Forest Hills; Janeth Dossett, Cottageville; Gloria Ferguson, CCMS; Johnnie Fryar, Transportation; Alva Gadson, CCMS; Martha Hankerson, CCMS; Felicia Harley, CCMS; Laura Harper, Black Street; Beverly Haynes, CCHS; Georgianne Hilton, Cottageville; Lydia Hiott, Northside; Linda Hirschfeld, Cottageville; Linda Howell, Cottageville; Bernard Jackson, Bells; Brenda Jones, Northside; Shirley Kelly, Transportation; Luella Linder, Bells; Vivian Manigo, Black Street; David Martin, CCMS; Floria McKellar, District Office; Jane Pence, Cottageville; Cindy Riley, Forest Hills; Shirley Pinckney, Forest Hills; Joe Rivers, CCMS; Audrey Robinson, Black Street; Lacey Rohde, Hendersonville; Margaret Smith, Forest Hills; Rebecca Steedley, CCMS; Barbara Thomas, Special Services; Janet Washington, Northside; and Ruth Wilkey, Cottageville.