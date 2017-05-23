School district releases statement in drowning death | News | The Press and Standard

The Colleton County School District family is deeply saddened and mourns with the Colleton County High School family the loss of Martin Rashad Capers, an 11h grade student at Colleton County High School.

Martin was always quick with a smile and an encouraging word. He was a friend to all he met. He will be truly missed by the Cougar family.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Martin’s family and friends.