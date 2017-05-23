School district releases statement in drowning death | News | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | May 23, 2017 3:19 pm
The Colleton County School District family is deeply saddened and mourns with the Colleton County High School family the loss of Martin Rashad Capers, an 11h grade student at Colleton County High School.
Martin was always quick with a smile and an encouraging word. He was a friend to all he met. He will be truly missed by the Cougar family.
Our thoughts and prayers are with Martin’s family and friends.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.